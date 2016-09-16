Murray State heads to SIU looking for first win

Murray State and Southern Illinois will meet on the football field for the first time in 13 years.
The Racers will head to Carbondale also looking for their first win this season.
MSU enters this weekends match-up 0-2 while Southern Illinois comes in 1-1 after beating SEMO.
The last time these teams met Murray State defeated Southern Illinois 41-38 back in September of 2003.
Kickoff set for Saturday September 17 in Carbondale at 6 p.m.
