First Alert: Strong storms across the Heartland 9/16

The Glow Stroll for Dru Hemmann on Friday night, September 16 has been canceled due to weather.

Photo taken in Ste. Genevieve County, Mo. (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)

Strong storms made their way across the Heartland on Friday evening, September 16.

A tornado warning was issued for Randolph County in Illinois.

There was also a severe thunderstorm warning issued for both Randolph and Ste. Genevieve counties.

This came after a tornado touched down in Ste. Genevieve County near Interstate 55.

It touched down near exit 150.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said debris balls were detected on Doppler Network.

