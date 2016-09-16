First Alert: Strong storms across the Heartland 9/16 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Photo taken in Ste. Genevieve County, Mo. (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS) Photo taken in Ste. Genevieve County, Mo. (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Strong storms made their way across the Heartland on Friday evening, September 16.

A tornado warning was issued for Randolph County in Illinois.

There was also a severe thunderstorm warning issued for both Randolph and Ste. Genevieve counties. 

This came after a tornado touched down in Ste. Genevieve County near Interstate 55.

It touched down near exit 150.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said debris balls were detected on Doppler Network.

