Halloween dodgeball tournament and food drive to be held in Marion, IL

If you like to dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge, then we have the tournament for you!

The Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry hopes you have an appetite for dodgeball, Halloween and canned goods. The HUB Recreation Center is hosting a Halloween Dodgeball Tournament.

You can dress up as your favorite character and try and beam other characters will flying balls! Who wouldn't want to do that?

It's set for Saturday, October 29 starting at 10 a.m.. There will be prizes for best costumes, most canned goods donated and the team that wins the most games. You can even win $200 if you win all three!

Cost is $120 per team and must be paid in full at the time of the registration. Register your team at the front desk of the recreation center by October 15.

