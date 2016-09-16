2 southern Illinois water systems get money for improvements - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 southern Illinois water systems get money for improvements

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Two water companies in southern Illinois have been awarded money to make improvements to their water system.

According to Senator Dick Durbin's office, Mound City was awarded a Water and Waste Disposal loan worth $1,770,000 and a grant of $969,000 to build a new wastewater treatment plant.

Nearly 600 residents in Mound City will be served by the new plant.

The Washington County Water Company was awarded a $1,884,000 loan and a grant of $616,000 to construct 40 miles of water line in rural Randolph County.

That line will provide safe drinking water to more than 100 residents in Randolph County.

Durbin's office said the Rural Water and Waste Disposal Loan Program is used to develop drinking water and waste disposal systems in rural towns and areas that have populations of under 10,000.

