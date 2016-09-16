SIUC DPS investigating report of sexual assault

The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Department of Public Safety is investigating a reported sexual assault on Thursday, September 15.

According to DPS, the incident reportedly happened at 1 a.m. in Schneider Hall. They say it was reported to them at 3:57 p.m. on Thursday.

DPS said the victim and the suspect are both students and acquaintances.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call DPS at 618-453-3771.

