SIUC DPS investigating report of sexual assault

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Department of Public Safety is investigating a reported sexual assault on Thursday, September 15.

According to DPS, the incident reportedly happened at 1 a.m. in Schneider Hall. They say it was reported to them at 3:57 p.m. on Thursday.

DPS said the victim and the suspect are both students and acquaintances.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call DPS at 618-453-3771.

