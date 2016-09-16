2 Graves Co., KY men arrested in connection to theft of ATV - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 Graves Co., KY men arrested in connection to theft of ATV

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says that on September 16, two Graves County men were arrested after deputies conducted an investigation into the theft of an ATV.

The ATV was reported stolen to the department on September 14.

During the course of the investigation, deputies were led to the home of Marshall Dowdy, 26, of Hickory, Ky. 

Once at the home, deputies found the ATV hidden in a wooded area along the back side of the property.

With the assistance of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Dowdy at an address on Bryant Ford Road near the Graves County line.

During questioning, Dowdy admitted to unlawfully taking the ATV. He was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property under $500.

Michael Fulkerson, 38, of Mayfield, Ky., was also placed under arrest and charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500 (complicity).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:52:30 GMT
    Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

  • 4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:21:02 GMT
    Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

  • Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    •   
Powered by Frankly