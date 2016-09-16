2 Graves Co., KY men arrested in connection to theft of ATV

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says that on September 16, two Graves County men were arrested after deputies conducted an investigation into the theft of an ATV.

The ATV was reported stolen to the department on September 14.

During the course of the investigation, deputies were led to the home of Marshall Dowdy, 26, of Hickory, Ky.

Once at the home, deputies found the ATV hidden in a wooded area along the back side of the property.

With the assistance of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Dowdy at an address on Bryant Ford Road near the Graves County line.

During questioning, Dowdy admitted to unlawfully taking the ATV. He was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property under $500.

Michael Fulkerson, 38, of Mayfield, Ky., was also placed under arrest and charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500 (complicity).

