New Madrid Co., MO officials searching for suspect in home burglary

New Madrid Co., MO officials searching for suspect in home burglary

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Department) (Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Department)
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Officers in New Madrid County, Missouri are looking for a suspect in a home burglary.

On September 5, 2016 New Madrid County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Highway W, west of Kewanee for a report of a burglary.

The homeowners said that when they returned home, after being gone for a few days, they noticed one entry door which had been pried open and another entry door which had the glass broken out.

Among the items taken from the home was a jewelry box full of necklaces, rings, and bracelets. Several if the items were family heirlooms which had been passed down.

The homeowners have offered a $5,000 reward for the return of the jewelry or information leading to its return.

If you have any information regarding this burglary or the location of the jewelry, please contact the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department @ (573)748-2516.

