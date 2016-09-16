Heartland Cooks: SEMO District Fair Ziggy Burger

Kent Zickfield has been manning the grill at the Trinity Lutheran Men's Club Stand at the SEMO District Fair for 40 years.

You can find just about every variety of fair food at the SEMO District Fair: funnel cakes, deep fried Twinkies, jumbo corn dogs, popcorn, pizza - you name it.

Just beyond the glow of the usual food vendors stands the Trinity Lutheran Men’s club pavilion with no glitzy lights or flashing signs. What it lacks in showmanship it more than makes up for with flavor.

Cape Girardeau jeweler Kent Zickfield has been manning the Trinity Lutheran Men’s club grill at the SEMO District Fair for 40 years.

“And I’m not even the oldest one,” said Zickfield. "Earl Siemers has been coming out here since 1954. He still comes out and helps how he can.”

Zickfield’s signature sandwich is the Ziggy Burger a thick, juicy stack of beefy goodness.

“A Ziggy burger is basically two beef patties, two slices of cheese, grilled onions, grilled pickles, salt and pepper,” Zickfield said.

Zickfield and his men’s club cohorts say they come back to the SEMO District Fair year after year because all the money they raise goes to support the efforts of their church and Boy Scout Troop 8.

“Anything that the church needs the men’s club is there - just like me at this grill,” said Zickfield. “It’s why I come back year after year.”

