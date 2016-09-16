2 arrested in connection to 5-week-old infant with serious injur - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested in connection to 5-week-old infant with serious injuries

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
From left: Cassidy Hodge and Conrad Taylor. (Source: Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office) From left: Cassidy Hodge and Conrad Taylor. (Source: Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two people have been arrested in connection with an investigation after a 5-week-old infant was found seriously injured.

Cassidy Hodge and Conrad Taylor were indicted for first-degree assault.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, they opened a joint investigation on July 5 with the Department of Community Based Services.

They say this investigation led to a case being presented to the Marshall County Grand Jury on July 13, in which Hodge and Taylor were indicted.

