2 men stabbed in Herrin, 1 man wanted for questioning

Police in Herrin are asking for help locating a person of interest in connection to an early morning stabbing.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of West Cherry Street just after 1 a.m. Friday.

Two men were taken to a local hospital for treatment and were later transferred to a hospital in St. Louis.

Now, officers are looking for Santos Espinoza.

He is considered a person of interest.

A picture of Espinoza is not available.

If you have information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 618-942-4132.

