WANTED: Man accused of shooting another man in the face

Written by Alycia Dobrinick
William T. Robinson (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department) William T. Robinson (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Mayfield man is wanted by the Graves County Sheriff for allegedly shooting another man in the face.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, deputies were called to a local hospital on Tuesday, September 13 about a man that had been shot.

The victim, a 36-year-old Mayfield man, was shot in the left cheek.

Redmon said the victim and another man, William T. Robinson, 28, of Mayfield had been in a fight on Tuesday.

Later in the afternoon, the man ran into one another again and got into another argument.

According to Redmon, Robinson fired a shot from a handgun through the back window of the victim's car, hitting him in the face.

Robinson is wanted on charges of assault in the first degree and wanton endangerment in the first degree.

If you know where Robinson might be, you are asked to call the sheriff's department at 270-247-4501.

