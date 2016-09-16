IN CUSTODY: Sex offender in New Madrid Co. wanted for questionin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IN CUSTODY: Sex offender in New Madrid Co. wanted for questioning in sexual assault

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Willie Mays Jr. (Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Department) Willie Mays Jr. (Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Department)
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A non-compliant sex offender wanted for questioning in connection to a sexual assault in New Madrid County is in custody.

Willie Mays Jr. also had an active warrant out for his arrest for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He was considered non-compliant.

On Friday morning, Sheriff Terry Stevens asked for help tracking Mays down.

We are told an anonymous tip lead to his arrest.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

