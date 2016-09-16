Walk to End Alzheimer's to be held Saturday in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Walk to End Alzheimer's to be held Saturday in Cape Girardeau

Walk to End Alzheimer's to be held Saturday in Cape Girardeau

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

This weekend it's your chance to help researchers get another step closer to finding a cure to Alzheimer's.

The 2016 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Cape Girardeau will be held at Cape County Park North.

Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, and more than 5 million Americans are living with the disease.

Saturday’s event is a great opportunity to make a difference.

The event calls on participants of all ages and abilities.

“We need to remove the stigma toward this disease,” said Greg Sciuto-Walk Manager for Southeast Missouri. “Alzheimer's is something people don't like to talk about, but we need people who are living with this disease to know they are not alone.”

The event on September 17, 2016 will happen rain or shine.

The goal in Cape Girardeau this year is $100,000.

It’s an aggressive goal, but organizers say Cape Girardeau is such a generous community and they believe that goal can be met.

If you haven’t registered online, you can still participate.

You can just show up at 8:00 a.m. to register.

There will be a ceremony at 9:00 a.m., with a walk starting at 9:30 a.m.

Organizers say there are several activities planned for the whole family.

  • $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:52:30 GMT
    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

  • 4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:21:02 GMT
    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

  • Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

