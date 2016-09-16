Heartland events canceled, moved due to weather

Some events in the Heartland have been canceled or moved due to expected weather on Friday, September 16.

Cape Girardeau

Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight has been moved to the Rose Theater, 480 N. Pacific in Cape Girardeau.

The free concert will begin as scheduled at 6:30 p.m. The featured artist is Kira Small.

CapeAir, a sponsor for Tunes at Twilight, will host a raffle drawing for a free round-trip flight to St. Louis and back during the concert. Attendees who bring new socks to donate to Old Town Cape, Inc.'s Blocks 4 Socks sock drive will receive an extra raffle ticket for each pair of socks they donate.

Perry County, MO

The Glow Stroll for Dru Hemmann on Friday night has been canceled.

According to the Perry County School District, they are still supporting Dru. Free will donations will be accepted at the gate at Friday night's Pirates vs. Indians football game, which starts at 7 p.m.

Glow necklaces and bracelets will be sold during the game with all proceeds going to the Dru Hemmann Fund.

All pre-registration funds for the Glow Stroll will be donated to the Dru Hemmann Fund.

If you would like a refund of your registration money, you can email Jeff Steffens at jsteffens@pcsd32.com.

St. Louis

If you're going to St. Louis this evening for the Balloon Glow in Forest Park, there's some sad news. It's been canceled tonight, but so far the balloon race is still on for Saturday. You can click here for more information.

