Paducah PD arrest Indiana man suspected of stealing flags

Written by Alycia Dobrinick
Andy Sneed (Source: McCracken Co. Regional Jail) Andy Sneed (Source: McCracken Co. Regional Jail)
Surveillance image. (Source: Paducah PD) Surveillance image. (Source: Paducah PD)
Evidence Technician Amanda Kinser (left) and Officer Dana Davie fold one of 19 U.S. flags found in the back of Andy Sneed’s pickup truck. (Source: Paducah Police Department) Evidence Technician Amanda Kinser (left) and Officer Dana Davie fold one of 19 U.S. flags found in the back of Andy Sneed’s pickup truck. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
Surveillance image. (Source: Paducah PD) Surveillance image. (Source: Paducah PD)
Surveillance image. (Source: Paducah PD) Surveillance image. (Source: Paducah PD)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A caller’s report of a reckless driver has led to the arrest of an Indiana man and the recovery of 22 flags stolen from various locations last week.

A motorist called 911 Central Dispatch and reported a black pickup truck being driven recklessly. A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed it was registered to a truck matching the description of one used in the theft of flags from Paducah Power Systems, the Paducah Police Department and other locations on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Officers located the truck on Circle Lake Drive and contacted Andy C. Sneed, 43, of Indianapolis, the owner.

Sneed admitted he was in possession of a number of flags, but claimed he had “acquired” them, or they had been given to him.

When Sneed opened the tailgate of his truck, Officer Eric Abbott said he found 19 U.S. flags, a Paducah city flag, a Kentucky state flag and a flag belonging to a local church among trash in the bed of the truck.

Earlier in the week, police said someone stole the U.S. flag from in front of the Paducah Police Department at about 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.

They say they had also received reports of American flags being stolen from Paducah Power, Broadway and Fountain Avenue, 28th and Jefferson Streets, outside of the Jackson House and five locations on Walter Jetton Boulevard.

Sneed was arrested on a charge of felony theft by unlawful taking and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

