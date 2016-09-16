Park Hills woman sentenced for sex trafficking of a minor

A Park Hills, Missouri man is set to be sentenced later this year for alleged sex trafficking involving a minor from Illinois.

Robin Thompson, 25, and her husband, co-defendant Marcus Dewayne Thompson, are accused of recruiting, transporting, and advertising a young girl from Illinois for commercial sex acts.

The investigation revealed the couple took the girl from Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana.

According to the Department of Justice, Robin Thompson took and posted sexually explicit pictures of the girl on the internet as part of an advertisement for sex with the girl. She also arranged prices, services, and the meeting locations with customers.

Her husband will be sentenced on September 29 for the same offense.

