Fire marshal: Deadly Bollinger Co. trailer fire intentionally se - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

Fire marshal: Deadly Bollinger Co. trailer fire intentionally set

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
Christopher Jones (Source: Family) Christopher Jones (Source: Family)
(Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS) (Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS)
(Source: cNews) (Source: cNews)
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Preliminary autopsy results showed that a man found dead after a trailer fire in Bollinger Co., Mo. on Thursday, September 15 died of smoke inhalation.

The results showed that there were no other injuries and the investigation continues.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office confirmed the fire was deliberately set.

According to Bollinger County Coroner Charlie Hutchings, the body of Christopher Jones, 34, was found after a trailer fire.

The fire started late Thursday night at a trailer on Highway 51 south in the Duck Creek Conservation area, just north of the Stoddard County Line.

Firefighters from Zalma were called out between 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Jones was not found to have any other injuries. Officials are continuing to investigate the fire.

The autopsy was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:52:30 GMT
    Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

  • 4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:21:02 GMT
    Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

  • Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    •   
Powered by Frankly