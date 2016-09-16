Fire marshal: Deadly Bollinger Co. trailer fire intentionally set

Preliminary autopsy results showed that a man found dead after a trailer fire in Bollinger Co., Mo. on Thursday, September 15 died of smoke inhalation.

The results showed that there were no other injuries and the investigation continues.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office confirmed the fire was deliberately set.

According to Bollinger County Coroner Charlie Hutchings, the body of Christopher Jones, 34, was found after a trailer fire.

The fire started late Thursday night at a trailer on Highway 51 south in the Duck Creek Conservation area, just north of the Stoddard County Line.

Firefighters from Zalma were called out between 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Jones was not found to have any other injuries. Officials are continuing to investigate the fire.

The autopsy was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday.

