September 19 birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with a TV star from the 1960's.

He rose to fame as TV's Batman on the campy ABC series which ran from 1966 to 1968. In recent years, you've heard his voice in various animated superhero series. Adam West is 88 today.

This actor also starred on a hit show TV show from the 1960's He had the role of Illya Kuryakin on The Man from U.N.C.L.E. These days you see him on Tuesday nights right here on KFVS as Dr. Donald Mallard on NCIS. David McCallum is 83 today.

He's an actor who won a Best Actor Oscar for his role in Reversal of Fortune. He was also the villain in Die Hard With A Vengeance and he voiced the character Scar in The Lion King. Jeremy Irons is 68 today.

He's a comedian who took over for Jay Leno as host of The Tonight Show. Jimmy Fallon is 42 today.

He's a legendary songwriter and producer from the 1970's. His band Chic had one of the biggest of that decade. Everybody was dancing to Le Freak during the Christmas season of 1978. Nile Rodgers is 65 today.

She's a country singer whose hits include: She's In Love With the Boy, The Song Remembers When, How Do I Live and many many more. She's also published several popular cookbooks. Tricia Yearwood is 52 today.

