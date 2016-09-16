Catch ‘Fish: Fantasy & Fun’ at Cape Nature Center - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Catch 'Fish: Fantasy & Fun' at Cape Nature Center

Written by Tommy Dawson, Content Specialist
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University) (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

“Fish: Fantasy & Fun,” is a digital art exhibit created by a member of the art faculty at Southeast Missouri State University.

It’s on display this month at the Missouri Department of Conservation Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

Louise Bodenheimer, Southeast professor of art, created the exhibit which showcases Missouri fish species with an artistic flair.

The exhibit is on display in the Nature Center lobby during September.

