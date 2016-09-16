This week in music: 1963 Blue Velvet

Let's turn back the clock and revisit the year 1963.

If you were mailing a letter or a bill, the cost of a first class postage stamp was 4 cents.

On the medical front, Roche Labs developed a new sedative called Valium.

The big box office draw of the year was Cleopatra starring Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. It brought in just under 58 million dollars.

And these were the records DJ's were spinning on this week in '63.

Billboard's Hot 100 had the girl group The Jaynetts at number five with Sally, Go 'Round the Roses. The Jaynetts would become a one hit wonder, never charting again.

A Motown tune was in the number four spot. Heat Wave was the breakthrough single for Martha and the Vandellas.

Trini Lopez checked in a number three with If I Had a Hammer. The song was written by Pete Seeger and Lee Hays back in 1949. It has been covered by numerous artists including: Johnny Cash and June Carter, Aretha Franklin, The Seekers and even Leonard Nimoy from Star Trek.

At number two was another girl group. The Angels recording of My Boyfriend's Back was intended as a demo for The Shirelles. But record company executives like the demo so much they released it as a single. The song was just coming off a three week stay at number one.

And in the top spot was Bobby Vinton with one of his signature songs. Blue Velvet was from Vinton's Blue on Blue album. Every song on that album had the word "blue" in the title.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.