BAD NEWS: Fog could slow down your commute, and keep your rain gear handy. Bryan McCormick is tracking thunderstorms

It is Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Friday morning looks foggy, and there’s a good chance you’ll see some rain during your commute. Rain will stick around in the form of thunderstorms, with a better chance for storms as the day goes on. Pack your rain gear for Heartland Football Friday, because chances are, you’ll need it. FIRST ALERT: Saturday is also looking wet.

Making Headlines:

We remember: Happening today in Bloomfield, Missouri, there will be a a special program to recognize former prisoners of war and remember those missing in action on POW/MIA Day. The goal is to recognize the service members who have sacrificed so much for freedom.

On sale: Apple's new iPhone is getting a faster processor, an updated home button and water and dust protection. Don't expect to see a headphone jack either. The iPhone 7 goes on sale today.

Behind bars: A 39-year-old man is in custody this morning on a first degree murder charge in connection to the death of Marion Carter. Eric Wyatt was arrested yesterday when a tip call and cell phone technology led Poplar Bluff police to the suspected killer.

Under investigation: Two men are dead after a home invasion in Pleasure Ridge Park in Louisville, KY. Police are still working to peace everything together after they found two men dead in the home from trauma.

Getting ready: UPS is hiring more workers than ever before for its holiday season. The shipping giant is planning to hire 95,000 workers, about 3,000 more workers than last year.

