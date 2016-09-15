2 injured in 3-car DUI accident in McCracken Co., KY

Two women were injured on Thursday after a car crash involving three cars in McCracken County, which also allegedly involved alcohol.

On September 15, at approximately 5:30 p.m., McCracken County deputies and Paducah police responded to a three vehicle accident in the 1900 block of N. Friendship.

Investigation showed Amanda Wiersma, 38, of Paducah, was traveling southbound on N. Friendship.

According to witnesses, Wiersma lost control to her vehicle when attempting to go around a sharp curve and side swiped Sandu Satnum, 52, of Florida, who was traveling northbound on N. Friendship.

After striking Satnum, Wiersma continued southbound on N. Friendship, but crossed into northbound traffic and struck Kristen Bickerstaff, 26, of Paducah.

When Wiersma struck Bickerstaff’s vehicle, Wiersma was thrown from her vehicle due to her failing to wear her seat belt; Wiersma did sustain non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Bickerstaff was also transported to a nearby hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Further investigation showed that Wiersma was operating her motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Wiersma was cited and released at the hospital due to her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Paducah FD, Concord FD, and Mercy EMS.

