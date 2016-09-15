Perryville, MO volleyball player inspires others after losing leg in accident

St. Vincent students wore "Blue for Dru" on Friday to raise money for her athletic prosthetic. (Source: Dana Pritchard)

In sports coaches often talk about playing through the pain.

Well, Perryville freshman Dru Hemmann is taking that saying to a whole new level.

Less than three months after losing her leg following an ATV accident, Hemmann is back on the volleyball court.

Teammates and coaches call Dru Hemmann a pillar of Perryville's volleyball team.

"She doesn't let anything stop her," fellow freshman Jaylen Strattman said.

"We actually look to her for support," head coach Dave Mirly said.

She plays with a general prosthetic.

"The best part was just to get back out on the court because that's basically where I spent my whole life," Hemmann said.

She recalls the rollover accident over the Memorial Day weekend that would eventually take her leg.

"[The ATV] just landed on my leg, broke it, shattered it."

In the hospital, Hemmann didn't think much of her injuries.

"I was just thinking well it just a bad broken leg nothing's going to happen."

But infections eventually forced doctor's to amputate her leg first below her knee and then again above it in late June.

“It was harder than I expected,” Hemmann said.

Now, less than three months later she's back on the court practicing and playing with her team.

"Dru just pushes through any obstacle that gets thrown at her and she just manages to do whatever she wants," Strattman said.

"You to come back from that and then to play at the level she's playing at it's remarkable,” Mirly said. “And her dedication and commitment is second to none.”

Hemmann hopes to soon replace her prosthetic with a specialized athletic one.

"It's going to be a C-leg so it will give me some spring," she said.

Perryville and surrounding high schools are holding fundraisers to help get Hemmann a new leg, which can be costly and is not covered by her insurance.

Valle Catholic High School presented Hemmann and her family a check for $800 when they played each other in August.

Perryville plans to hold a Glow Stroll Community Fun Run/Walk on Sept. 16, after Perryville’s football game against St. Vincent High School.

The run is open to the public and participants and proceeds will go to Hemmann and her family.

In the meantime, Hemmann keeps a positive attitude and inspires those around her.

“I've learned it's life, it sucks sometimes but you just have to go with it," she said.

On Friday, September 16, St. Vincent Schools of Perryville participated in fundraising for Dru Hemmann's prosthetic leg by wearing "Blue for Dru."

She is friends with several of the St. Vincent students.

