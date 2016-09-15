What you need to know about the new concealed carry law

Lawmakers overturned Governor Nixon's veto on House Bill 656. This now allows most people to carry concealed weapons.

The measure also expands self-defense laws and adds a lifetime option for concealed carry permits.

This makes the concealed carry courses unnecessary now - but experts say it is still important.

"And that's gonna be a thing again with going through a course is learning these things," said Rick Doan. "It's vitally important that you learn where you can carry and where you can't carry because just because you can carry doesn't mean you can carry any place."

In fact there at 17 places where you can not carry still.

Any law enforcement office Within 25 feet of a polling place on election day Any correctional facility Any courthouse Any meeting of a local governing body Any general assembly of a supreme court An airport Any store that dispenses liquor as its main source of revenue Any place prohibited by federal law Any school Child care Any riverboat gambling operations Gated amusement park Any church Private property where the owner has posted a sign Any sports arena Any hospital

Full text of the new law can be found here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.