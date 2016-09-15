What you need to know about the new concealed carry law - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know about the new concealed carry law

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Lawmakers overturned Governor Nixon's veto on House Bill 656. This now allows most people to carry concealed weapons.

The measure also expands self-defense laws and adds a lifetime option for concealed carry permits.

This makes the concealed carry courses unnecessary now - but experts say it is still important. 

"And that's gonna be a thing again with going through a course is learning these things," said Rick Doan. "It's vitally important that you learn where you can carry and where you can't carry because just because you can carry doesn't mean you can carry any place." 

In fact there at 17 places where you can not carry still.

  1. Any law enforcement office
  2. Within 25 feet of a polling place on election day
  3. Any correctional facility 
  4. Any courthouse
  5. Any meeting of a local governing body
  6. Any general assembly of a supreme court
  7. An airport
  8. Any store that dispenses liquor as its main source of revenue
  9. Any place prohibited by federal law
  10. Any school
  11. Child care
  12. Any riverboat gambling operations 
  13. Gated amusement park
  14. Any church
  15. Private property where the owner has posted a sign
  16. Any sports arena
  17. Any hospital

Full text of the new law can be found here.

