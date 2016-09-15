Southeast touts new media center near downtown Cape Girardeau

A new school year brings a new home for Southeast Missouri State's Department of Mass Media.

On Thursday, we got a look inside the renovated Rust Center for Media.

School officials say this building opens doors for students within the Mass Media program.

The program encompasses four specialties: advertising, multimedia journalism, public relations and television/film.

Now students are able to work together on projects, since they're all under one roof.

Department chairperson Karie Hollerbach says this is just the beginning of the innovation they're now capable of.

"We built the center for today and for tomorrow," said Chairperson of the Mass Media Department Karie Hollerbach. "So it was very important to us that as we developed the space both physically and technologically that we made provisions for growth as well as new technical developments that we can add to enhance the curriculum."

A dedication ceremony is planned for October 7.

A public reception and open house is planned for that evening from 5-7 p.m. in conjunction with the First Friday with the Arts program.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.