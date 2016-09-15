Traffic moving on NB I-55 after 3-vehicle crash at 99 mile marker

A three-vehicle crash blocked both northbound lanes of Interstate 55 from about the 97 mile marker to the 99 mile marker on Thursday evening, September 15.

Officers were on the scene.

Crews re-routed traffic at the 99 mile marker onto both the on and off ramps.

Traffic was moving again just before 6 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.