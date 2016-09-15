Deanna Price inspires school children with Olympic story

Finishing 8th in the world is not something you accomplish every day.

Deanna Price knows that, and is using her unique experience at the Olympics to inspire young children and let them know that they can do whatever they set their minds to.

"They look at you now as a hero and as an ambassador for the university and for the schools and the community, " Price said with a chuckle. "And for me, that's what kinda made me excited."

Although 8th is nothing to turn your nose up at, and neither is her longest throw, of 70.97 meters, Price is already looking towards Tokyo and is ready to take the world by storm.

"Being 8th in the world, for me though, means that I have the chance to be better," Price said. "Four years from here, in Tokyo, my next goal is to place top 3."

But with Tokyo a ways off, Price is using her experience to help kids understand they can achieve their dreams, and it's working.

"It makes me feel like, if I put my mind to it, I can do it too," Harrisburg East fourth grader Gabby Shires said with a grin.

Whether it was answering questions, or giving out hugs, Price did it with a smile on her face.

"Being able to look at these girls and say do what you want, make a goal plan for yourself," Price said. "Because every person that tells you you can't do it, gives you that energy to make sure you do it down the road."

