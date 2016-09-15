Cape Girardeau to host 3-day Heritage Days event

If you would like to learn more about Cape Girardeau's history and have some fun, there's an event happening that's just for you!

The first ever Cape Girardeau Heritage Days will take place September 30-October 2.

Nine historic attractions will allow free entry during the event: Cape River Heritage Museum, Crisp Museum, Fort D Historic Site, Glenn House, Heritage Hall, Old Lorimer Cemetery, Old St. Vincent's Church, Red House Interpretive Center, and Fairmont Cemetery.

The event kicks off on Friday, Sept. 30 with a concert at the Common Pleas Courthouse Gazebo.

Mark Twain will narrate the evening and there will be three different groups playing. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday features several performances and events beginning at 10 a.m. Events include tea in the carriage house at the Glenn House and a fireman's demonstration at the Cape River Heritage Museum followed by children's music and games.

On Sunday, there will be a period worship service at Fort D Historic Site with music by the Front Porch Players. The day will end with a ceremony unveiling the new headstones for the previously unmarked graves for two U.S. Colored Troops at Fairmont Cemetery.

You can find a full list of events and times here.

The LST Memorial 325 will also be in Cape Girardeau for the weekend.

It was a participant in the D-Day invasion at Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944.

It will arrive in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, September 29 and be available for tours through October 3.

