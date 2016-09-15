MO governor candidate makes appearance in Cape Girardeau

Missouri governor candidate, Chris Koster, was in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, September 15.

Koster toured the new Rust Media Center and the Marquette Tower.

The new Rust Media Center will be used by future and current college students. It includes various mass media programs in one building, such as The Arrow, video production, film, etc.

Classes have already moved in.

Koster and a group toured the sixth and seventh floors of the Marquette Tower.

Officials say the floors are still under construction and they are pleased with the current progress. They hope to have a coffee shop open in December.

