Police: Pedestrian injured in Murray, KY after being backed into - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: Pedestrian injured in Murray, KY after being backed into by truck

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

A man was injured on Thursday in Murray, Kentucky after he was hit by a truck that he was walking behind.

On September 15 at approximately 10 a.m., Murray Police saw an accident occur in the parking lot of a business on Main Street near 13th Street.

An officer says he saw a man, later identified as James Outland, 83, of Murray, walk behind a red truck that was attempting to back out of a parking space.

The truck was operated by John Higgins, 78, of Murray.

As Higgins was backing out of the parking space he did not see Outland walking behind the truck, which then hit Outland.

Outland was taken to an area emergency room for treatment of his injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:52:30 GMT
    Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

  • 4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:21:02 GMT
    Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

  • Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    •   
Powered by Frankly