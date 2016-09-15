Police: Pedestrian injured in Murray, KY after being backed into by truck

A man was injured on Thursday in Murray, Kentucky after he was hit by a truck that he was walking behind.

On September 15 at approximately 10 a.m., Murray Police saw an accident occur in the parking lot of a business on Main Street near 13th Street.

An officer says he saw a man, later identified as James Outland, 83, of Murray, walk behind a red truck that was attempting to back out of a parking space.

The truck was operated by John Higgins, 78, of Murray.

As Higgins was backing out of the parking space he did not see Outland walking behind the truck, which then hit Outland.

Outland was taken to an area emergency room for treatment of his injuries.

