Date changes for students applying for FAFSA - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Date changes for students applying for FAFSA

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

High school seniors and college students that plan on applying for Federal Student Aid for the 2017-18 school year can start the application process on October 1 instead of January 1.

According to Sherry Summary, director of student financial assistance at John A. Logan College, the change was made to benefit students applying to colleges in the fall.

"The FAFSA application date has always been on January 1 each year after many students had already applied to college," Summary said. "Now students will have more time to fill out the form, and they will know earlier how much they can expect from each school's financial aid award package, which will help them decide where to apply."

"All potential students who are thinking about college should submit the FAFSA by the end of November," Summary continued. "Students should submit the FAFSA even if they are undecided whether they are going to attend college or not. Many deadline dates for grants and scholarships are based on the date  of submission on the FAFSA application."

In addition to moving the date, Summary said students will no longer enter tax information for the most recent year, but instead will enter in data from one year prior (2015) and import it directly from the IRS website.

According to Summary, the change will also have an effect on the deadline date for the Illinois Monetary Award Program Grant.

The Illinois Studnet Assistance Commission uses the initial FAFSA application date to determine eligibility.

Summary said due to the possible lack of funds allocated for the MAP grant, it is recommended that all potential students complete the FAFSA during the months of October and November for the 2017-18 academic year.

For more information, you can contact the John A. Logan College Office of Student Financial Assistance at 618-985-2828, ext. 8308.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:52:30 GMT
    Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

  • 4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:21:02 GMT
    Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

  • Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    •   
Powered by Frankly