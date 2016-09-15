Date changes for students applying for FAFSA

High school seniors and college students that plan on applying for Federal Student Aid for the 2017-18 school year can start the application process on October 1 instead of January 1.

According to Sherry Summary, director of student financial assistance at John A. Logan College, the change was made to benefit students applying to colleges in the fall.

"The FAFSA application date has always been on January 1 each year after many students had already applied to college," Summary said. "Now students will have more time to fill out the form, and they will know earlier how much they can expect from each school's financial aid award package, which will help them decide where to apply."

"All potential students who are thinking about college should submit the FAFSA by the end of November," Summary continued. "Students should submit the FAFSA even if they are undecided whether they are going to attend college or not. Many deadline dates for grants and scholarships are based on the date of submission on the FAFSA application."

In addition to moving the date, Summary said students will no longer enter tax information for the most recent year, but instead will enter in data from one year prior (2015) and import it directly from the IRS website.

According to Summary, the change will also have an effect on the deadline date for the Illinois Monetary Award Program Grant.

The Illinois Studnet Assistance Commission uses the initial FAFSA application date to determine eligibility.

Summary said due to the possible lack of funds allocated for the MAP grant, it is recommended that all potential students complete the FAFSA during the months of October and November for the 2017-18 academic year.

For more information, you can contact the John A. Logan College Office of Student Financial Assistance at 618-985-2828, ext. 8308.

