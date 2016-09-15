Registered sex offender arrested in Benton, IL

A registered sex offender has been arrested in Benton, Illinois.

According to the police department, officers executed a search warrant in the 700 block of West Washington Street on Wednesday.

Investigators suspected that Danny L. Amos Sr., 69, failed to report children under the age of 18 living in his home and failure to report a social networking account he had created under a fake name.

Amos was arrested on two counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

