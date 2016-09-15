Freebie Friday: Apple donuts, pancakes, magazine subscription - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Freebie Friday: Apple donuts, pancakes, magazine subscription

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
Here are your freebies for Friday, September 16, 2016:

The Murphysboro Apple Festival has free events all weekend including FREE Apple Cider and Donuts Saturday starting at 3:00 pm while supplies last behind the Appletime Stage, sponsored by Illinois Masonic Children's Home and MurphysboroTimes.com. Also on Saturday from 3-5 p.m. there's a Kids' Free Fair in the Murphysboro Apple Festival Headquarters parking lot, immediately behind the Appletime Stage - sponsored by Illinois Masonic Children's Home and MurphysboroTimes.com.

If you are looking for health, fitness, fashion and beauty advice, Weight Watchers is offering a FREE one year subscription to its magazine.
Click here to sign up for your subscription.

Another FREE reason to get out and about this evening: Cape Girardeau's Tunes at Twilight.
Tonight Kira Small brings what's been described as "strong, sexy, soul" to the stage at the Common Pleas Courthouse Gazebo in downtown Cape.
The award-winning singer-songwriter is influenced by greats like Aretha Franklin, Bonnie Raitt and Norah Jones.
The music starts at 6:30. 

You can get one FREE Yogurt with Kroger's Free Friday Download. For today only you can download an eCoupon for one FREE Sheba Meaty Sticks or Temptations Cat Treats. The eCoupon is only available to download today, but you have until October 2nd to redeem it.

Tomorrow, Saturday, September 17th, it's FREE Lego Time at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.
From 9 a.m.-noon families can use the library's massive Lego collection to either take on the challenge of the day or go freestyle. 
This month's challenge is: How high can YOU go?

And Denny's is offering a delicious freebie until the end of the month. You can take your kids to the restaurant for free pancakes any day from 4pm-10pm. Click here to find a location near you.

