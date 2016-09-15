DWI Task Force, Cape Police to conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint

In the month of September, the Southeast Missouri DWI Task Force and the Cape Girardeau Police Department will be conducting a DWI checkpoint.

They will choose the area for the checkpoint based on the number of wrecks on the street, along with the amount of contact with drivers who have been drinking.

One of the police department’s top priorities is to remove impaired drivers from the roadways.

Always have a sober designated driver if your plans include alcohol.

Do not get behind the wheel if you have any question about your sobriety.

If you choose to drive after drinking, you will be arrested.

Contact Sgt. Kevin Orr, Cape Girardeau Police Department, for further information by calling 573-335-6621, ext. 1060.

