Field trip to fair ends early when school bus crashes

Between 15 and 20 students were on board a bus headed to the SEMO district Fair when they were involved in a wreck.

According to Todd Porter, the superintendent at Greenville R-II, it happened around 8 a.m. on Wednesday on Highway P at the Bollinger County line.

Porter says the bus ran off the road, stayed upright and went into the woods.

The bus was carrying students affiliated with Future Farmers of America, and three staff members.

No one was injured. However, an ambulance was dispatched to the scene to check everyone out.

The students never made it to the fair. They were picked up in a different bus and brought back to the school after the crash.

