Field trip to fair ends early when school bus crashes

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
GREENVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Between 15 and 20 students were on board a bus headed to the SEMO district Fair when they were involved in a wreck.

According to Todd Porter, the superintendent at Greenville R-II, it happened around 8 a.m. on Wednesday on Highway P at the Bollinger County line.

Porter says the bus ran off the road, stayed upright and went into the woods.

The bus was carrying students affiliated with Future Farmers of America, and three staff members.

No one was injured. However, an ambulance was dispatched to the scene to check everyone out.

The students never made it to the fair. They were picked up in a different bus and brought back to the school after the crash.

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

