September 16 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

September 16 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

If you're celebrating a birthday today you in good company when it comes to music.

He's a singer/songwriter who had a string of hits in the 1980's and 90's. Three of those topped the charts: Hold On to the Nights, Satisfied and Right Here Waiting. Richard Marx is 53 today.

He's a Grammy-winning singer who is one of the top selling salsa artists in history. Marc Anthony is 48 today.

He was a founding member of the Jonas Brothers. After that band broke up he turned to acting and had the role of Boone in the Fox series Scream Queens. Nick Jonas is 24 today.

He's an actor who was in Cape Girardeau a couple of years ago for the filming of the movie "Kill Shot".  His other movies include: 9 1/2 Weeks, The Wrestler and Sin City. Mickey Rourke is 64 today.

She's a Saturday Night Live star who grabbed headlines last winter for her parodies of Hillary Clinton. She's also had roles in several movies including Mean Girls and Blades of Glory. She also provides the voice of Eleanor in the Chipmunk movies. Amy Poehler is 45 today.

He's a high-profile magician has performed at the Show Me Center. Some of his most famous illusions include making the Statue of Liberty disappear and walking through the Great Wall of China. David Copperfield is 60 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.


 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:52:30 GMT
    Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

  • 4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:21:02 GMT
    Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

  • Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    •   
Powered by Frankly