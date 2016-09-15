September 16 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you in good company when it comes to music.

He's a singer/songwriter who had a string of hits in the 1980's and 90's. Three of those topped the charts: Hold On to the Nights, Satisfied and Right Here Waiting. Richard Marx is 53 today.

He's a Grammy-winning singer who is one of the top selling salsa artists in history. Marc Anthony is 48 today.

He was a founding member of the Jonas Brothers. After that band broke up he turned to acting and had the role of Boone in the Fox series Scream Queens. Nick Jonas is 24 today.

He's an actor who was in Cape Girardeau a couple of years ago for the filming of the movie "Kill Shot". His other movies include: 9 1/2 Weeks, The Wrestler and Sin City. Mickey Rourke is 64 today.

She's a Saturday Night Live star who grabbed headlines last winter for her parodies of Hillary Clinton. She's also had roles in several movies including Mean Girls and Blades of Glory. She also provides the voice of Eleanor in the Chipmunk movies. Amy Poehler is 45 today.

He's a high-profile magician has performed at the Show Me Center. Some of his most famous illusions include making the Statue of Liberty disappear and walking through the Great Wall of China. David Copperfield is 60 today.

