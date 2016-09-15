Road workers killed on the job to be remembered during MoDOT ceremony

The southeast Missouri District of the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will hold a Day of Remembrance for road workers lost while building, repairing Missouri's roads.

There are two ceremonies, one at the Southeast District Office in Sikeston, Mo. and another at the Willow Springs Regional Office in Willow Springs, Mo.

Assistant District Engineers Matt Seiler and Chris Rutledge will lead the ceremonies, respectively.

Names of those lost will be read, and their families are invited to speak during the ceremony.

At the conclusion of each ceremony, balloons will be released in their honor.

In 2015 eight people were killed in work zone crashes on state system routes and an additional one on the local system, for a total of nine fatalities.

Between 2010 and 2015, 54 people were killed in work zone crashes on state system routes and an additional seven on the local system, for a total of 61 fatalities.

Between 2010 and 2015, 3,222 people were injured in Missouri work zones on state system routes and an additional 908 on the local system, for a total of 4,130 injuries.

Since 2000, 17 MoDOT employees have been killed in the line of duty.

In 2015, 63 percent of vehicle occupant fatalities were not wearing a seat belt.

The best defense in a work zone crash, or any crash, is a seat belt.

The goal of the ceremonies is also to build awareness around work zone safety.

MoDOT reminds drivers that distracted driving increases the chance of an accident.

