FIRST ALERT: Fog could impact your morning commute. And you might want to grab the umbrella for later. OPEN APP for details.

It is Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Thursday will start out foggy for parts of the Heartland, and some of us will see rain for the morning commute. Once we get into the work day it will be hot and muggy, with the chance of thunderstorms again this afternoon. FIRST ALERT: the weekend will start off soggy, so break out the rain gear for Heartland Football Friday.

Making Headlines:

Search underway: Authorities say the Major Case Squad has been activated and a homicide investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Police are actively searching for Eric Wyatt, 39, who is considered to be "armed and dangerous."

Overridden: Missouri lawmakers have overridden a veto of a wide-ranging guns bill that will let more people carry concealed weapons and give them greater legal rights to defend themselves. The legislation will allow most people to carry concealed guns without needing a permit.

Under investigation: An investigation is underway in Ohio after a 13-year-old was fatally shot by police. The boy allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband that was later determined to be a BB gun.

Back to the trail: Hillary Clinton returns to the campaign trail today following a bout of pneumonia that sidelined her for three days. The diagnosis revived questions about both the Democratic nominee and Republican Donald Trump's transparency regarding their health.

