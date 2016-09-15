How to get more bang for your buck from Amazon

A lot of people turn to Amazon when they don't want to leave the house to shop, but there are several ways to get more bang for you buck when using the online retailer that a lot of people don't know about.

Prime memberships guarantee two day shipping. For whatever reason, sometimes it takes longer, which can be a bummer if you really needed the product in that time-frame. Make sure Amazon knows about the delay. A lot of times the company will give you a free month extension to your Prime membership, which worth about eight or nine dollars, or give you a $5 credit back to your account.

Prices can fluctuate week to week on Amazon, but every shopper on the on-line site is covered by a 7 day price protection after the item is delivered. Enter your purchases on Amazon-tracking site "Camel, Camel, Camel" , and you'll get an email if the price drops. You can either call their customer service line or start a live chat session and explain the situation, and they will refund the difference to your credit card.

When looking for specific brands and models, shopping experts say never buy the first item you see, especially when it comes to electronics priced $100 or more. Scroll down to those carousels further down the products page.

"You can find better deals than what you found in the search results," says Kyle James, founder of Rather-be-shopping.com. "A lot of times, they're either sold by the manufacturer or a third party and in many cases they're the same exact product that you're looking at and you can get it cheaper."

Turn your unwanted stuff into gift cards through "Amazon Trade In". Experts say Amazon really looks for things they can re-sell like used electronics, gadgets and books. Amazon covers the cost for you to mail the item.

