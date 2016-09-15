Steele, MO man killed in crash

A Steele, Mo. man was killed early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County.

It happened westbound on Highway E at U.S. 61 around 6:40 a.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Billy R. Lucas failed to stop the Dodge Caravan he was driving at a stop sign, drove across U.S. 61, hit a ditch, and then a tree.

Lucas died at the scene.

Troopers report that Lucas was not wearing a seat belt and the van was totaled.

