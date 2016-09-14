Annual white out game hits home for Anna-Jonesboro's head coach

The White Out for MDA game is always a heartwarming game for the Anna-Jonesboro community, but it's especially significant to head coach Brett Detering.

Detering's youngest son Austin has muscle eye brain disease, an extremely rare form of muscular dystrophy.

"There are a lot of challenges that are presented with a child that has special needs," Detering said. "But I can't imagine what our life would be without having Austin."

Coach Detering came up with the white out game idea four years ago after meeting another coach in a coaching clinic who's team was doing something for his daughters that had special needs.

"We got to thinking, how can we get our kids to realize there's more to what they do on the football field, " Detering said with a smile. "How they need to be members of their community and how they can do that."

This will be the 4th annual White Out for MDA game, and so far, the Anna-Jonesboro community has come out in full support, raising more than 66,000 dollars for this cause.

"For years, I kind of shied away from this, because I didn't want to use my position, and felt like maybe that would be an abuse of my power," Detering remarked with a shrug. "And then it occurred to me that maybe, the reason I'm in this position is that I do have a platform to maybe help and benefit people who are in need of help."

The players have rallied behind their coach as well. Every summer, Detering and players who volunteer head out to Fredericktown and help out at the Muscular Dystrophy summer camp that's held every summer.

"We all get to see what we're playing for," senior Trent Turner said. "It's my favorite game of the year, it's everyone's favorite game of the year, because we get to raise money for such a great cause."

This year's White Out for MDA game is on Friday, September 16th against Nashville at 7 at Anna-Jonesboro high school.

