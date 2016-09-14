Prayer tower dedicated in Cape Girardeau

You can pray anywhere you want, to whomever you want, but now Cape Girardeau has a place specifically for that purpose.

A brand new prayer tower was dedicated on Wednesday, September 14.

It was built by staff and residents of "Teen Challenge," a Christian-based rehab program in Cape Girardeau.

It's open to everyone affiliated with Teen Challenge.

The tower is nearly 60-feet tall and Teen Challenge Director James Bolin said it's open 24-hours a day.

"It's free from distractions and there will be worship music going and it's a place where they can just get alone with God and just know that this is their place and I just believe it's gonna make a difference in the men's lives," Bolin said.

If you want to see the prayer tower, it's located at 303 MATC Lane, off of 621.

Bolin said it was paid for with help from the community, local churches and private donors.

