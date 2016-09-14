Prayer tower dedicated in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Prayer tower dedicated in Cape Girardeau

Posted by Heartland News
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

You can pray anywhere you want, to whomever you want, but now Cape Girardeau has a place specifically for that purpose.

A brand new prayer tower was dedicated on Wednesday, September 14.

It was built by staff and residents of "Teen Challenge," a Christian-based rehab program in Cape Girardeau.

It's open to everyone affiliated with Teen Challenge.

The tower is nearly 60-feet tall and Teen Challenge Director James Bolin said it's open 24-hours a day.

"It's free from distractions and there will be worship music going and it's a place where they can just get alone with God and just know that this is their place and I just believe it's gonna make a difference in the men's lives," Bolin said.

If you want to see the prayer tower, it's located at 303 MATC Lane, off of 621.

Bolin said it was paid for with help from the community, local churches and private donors.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:52:30 GMT
    Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

  • 4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:21:02 GMT
    Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

  • Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    •   
Powered by Frankly