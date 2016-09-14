1 of 2 kilns to shut down at Massac Co. cement plant - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 of 2 kilns to shut down at Massac Co. cement plant

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Around 40 employees will be laid off at a cement manufacturing facility near Metropolis, Illinois.

The Lafarge plant, located in Joppa, operates two cement manufacturing kilns and employs 97 people.

A company spokeswoman said on Wednesday, September 14 that one of the kilns will be “moth balled” in early December. She said Lafarge employees working in the quarry will be affected, as well.

“These are never easy decisions to make,” Lafarge representative Robin Decarlo said over the phone. “The market for the Joppa plant isn’t growing at the pace we had anticipated, and the demand has decreased. Given the current environment, this action has been deemed necessary by management.”

Decarlo said all employees of the facility are salary-based and the total number of layoffs is still being finalized.

The company is planning to keep dormant equipment and permits up to date in the facility should market conditions change.

The facility will continue to produce an oil well cement, as well as type 1/2 cement for direct ship from Joppa to the local market.

