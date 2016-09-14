Study: More people go to the library than you might think

She hopes Levi will be part of that percentage that still shows up, and checks out. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

Libraries across the country are turning the page as technology continues to grow. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

Libraries across the country are turning the page as technology continues to grow.

A new study shows that they aren’t just for books anymore, and more people are stopping in than you may think.

Most people will tell you don’t judge a book by its cover, but how about a library by its definition?

“To stay relevant libraries need to offer what people are needing," said Sikeston Public Library Director Ron Eifert.

Eifert is seeing a lot of change over the last 12 years.

“They’re needing help with job searches, schooling, technical issues like – ok, I have this CD that has my resume on it, now what do I do with it," Eifert said.

The Pew Research Center surveyed people over two months about libraries.

They found over half, or 53 percent of Americans surveyed, have interacted with a library in the past year.

Specifically, individuals ages 16 to 29.

Louise Smith has been coming to this library for quite a while.

“My whole life. Ever since I learned to read," Smith said.

She doesn’t just come here for the books.

Smith said programs at the library have changed the way she reads.

“Well, I would have said ten years ago it was mysteries, but now I’ve started going to the book discussion group here at the library, and they’ve really gotten me out of my niche, so I read all kinds of things," Smith said.

“With our community, it’s almost like an expectation now that we’ve had programming for so long that it’s kinda like okay what are you going to do next? What’s the next big thing you’ve got for us?" Eifert said.

Now Smith comes here with her five-year-old grandson Levi.

His favorite kind of books?

“Superman.”

Smith said Levi can read about his superheroes too instead of just watching them.

“I just think that a library helps us to get out of ourselves instead of sit around and watch TV," Smith said.

She hopes Levi will be part of that percentage that still shows up, and checks out.

“It makes my very happy to know that he’s continuing on with what I like to do," Smith said.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.