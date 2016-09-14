Cape Girardeau PD investigating armed robbery at Sprint store - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau PD investigating armed robbery at Sprint store

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a report of an armed robbery at a Sprint store on Tuesday, September 13.

According to police, they received the report at around 9:10 p.m. at 155 Siemers Drive.

They say three unidentified subjects removed numerous cell phones from the store and left the area in an unknown direction in a dark-over-light-colored SUV.

Investigators are currently working to get video surveillance from other businesses in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 573-335-6621. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 573-339-6313 or text "CapePD" to 847411.

