West Frankfort, IL man injured after being struck by vehicle

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

The West Frankfort Police Department 911 Dispatch Center is reporting a man was injured after being struck by a vehicle while performing yard work at his home on Friday, September 9.

Officials say they received a call from the victim's daughter around 6 p.m. on Friday, informing them that her father, Christopher McCabe, had been injured in his yard after a vehicle hit him. 

Paramedics and police were dispatched to the scene and after assessing the extent of the injuries, contacted Air Evac to have the victim flown to a trauma center.

Preliminary evidence shows that McCabe had been struck by a vehicle near the edge of his property close to the roadway.

The events leading up to the 911 call are currently under investigation and information will be submitted to the Franklin County States Attorney’s Office for filing of charges.

The name of the suspect is being withheld at this time pending the conclusion of the investigation.

