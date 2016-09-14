Does It Work: Nomad Leather Wallet

Have you ever found yourself with a dying cell phone and no way to charge it?The Nomad Leather Wallet claims it can keep your iPhone charged on the go, but does it work?

To test the phone-charging bi-fold, we tapped the talents of First State Community banker, husband and father Jeff Brune.

“I’m in business development,” said Brune. “I am out of the office a lot and my wife can attest to this – my phone dies a lot.”

When we met up with Brune in downtown Cape Girardeau at 2:30 p.m., his phone battery was already at 35 percent and going down steadily.

Brune liked the Nomad Leather Wallet’s concept of providing him with a phone charger wherever he goes.

“That might be perfect for me,” said Brune.

Jeff liked the general look and feel of Nomad’s soft Horween leather billfold, but he wasn’t sure about the size.

“It looks big compared to mine,” said Brune. “We’ll see what it’s like when it’s in my pocket.”

This version of the Nomad Wallet is larger than conventional bi-fold wallets because it has a built in battery charger and charging cable.

Brune said walking with the Nomad wallet in his back pants pocket didn’t feel any different from his usual billfold. However the size of the wallet prevented him from buttoning the pocket which Brune said made him worry the wallet may fall out.

Still, the convenience of the Nomad wallet had Brune imagining the possibilities.

“When I’m in meetings for two hours and my phone’s dying this would be perfect,” said Brune. “I think it’s really going to be handy.”

Brune switched all of his cash and cards into the Nomad wallet and finished out the day with the wallet in hand.

When Brune’s cell phone battery got down to two percent, he plugged his phone into his wallet.

“Just sitting here during a meeting I noticed that my phone was losing a lot of power and I was getting emails that were eating up my battery. I took it out o my pocket and started charging,” said Brune. “I was surprised with how fast it started charging.”

The next day we met back up with Brune to get his take on the Nomad Leather Wallet.

“Technology-wise, it’s really slick,” said Brune. “It charged my phone in an hour… it was at two percent and it took it to 100 in an hour and 15 minutes or so.”

Bottom line, Brune said the size of the Nomad Wallet made it a bit of a pain in the butt.

“You know the scene in Seinfeld where George Costanza has the big wallet? And he sits crooked? I felt like that a little bit,”’ said Brune. “If it was smaller I would definitely go for it, because I really liked it.”

Brune gave the Nomad Leather Wallet four stars on this Does It Work test.

Nomad sells a couple different versions of its phone charger wallet. We tried the Bi-fold Horween Leather Charging Wallet that sells on Amazon.com for $149.95.

Amazon.com also has a more affordable version of the charging wallet available in black leather for $59.95.

