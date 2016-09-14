KSP to honor 47 officers in special ceremony - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP to honor 47 officers in special ceremony

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police will be honoring 47 officers in a ceremony to be held on Friday, September 16.

The ceremony will start at 2 p.m. on Friday and will be held at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, located at 100 West Broadway in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Deputy Secretary John Grate, KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders, KSP Command Staff and friends and family will be on hand for the ceremony.

Two lieutenant colonels, five majors, five captains, 13 lieutenants and 22 sergeants will be honored at the ceremony.

