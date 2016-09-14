Paducah, KY police searching for suspect who stole woman's money - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY police searching for suspect who stole woman's money at Walmart

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Paducah Police Department) (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who took an envelope containing money that a Walmart customer had left behind on the counter.

A 73-year-old Paducah woman told police she left an envelope containing about $300 on the counter at a register at the Southside Wal-Mart Supercenter.

Store surveillance video showed a white man pick the envelope up and leave the store with it.

The man left the parking lot in a blue or gray, four-door or extended-cab Chevrolet pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

