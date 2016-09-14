Paducah, KY police searching for suspect who stole woman's money at Walmart

Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who took an envelope containing money that a Walmart customer had left behind on the counter.

A 73-year-old Paducah woman told police she left an envelope containing about $300 on the counter at a register at the Southside Wal-Mart Supercenter.

Store surveillance video showed a white man pick the envelope up and leave the store with it.

The man left the parking lot in a blue or gray, four-door or extended-cab Chevrolet pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

