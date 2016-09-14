5th Annual MissionFest Cape to be held on Nov. 6 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5th Annual MissionFest Cape to be held on Nov. 6

Written by Bill Allen, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Local Christian groups will have the opportunity to share information about their local and international mission efforts at the Fifth Annual MissionFest Cape.

The event will be held on Sunday, November 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Free booths are available to all faith-based organizations.

To register and for more information on the event click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:52:30 GMT
    Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

  • 4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:21:02 GMT
    Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

  • Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    •   
Powered by Frankly